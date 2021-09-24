Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Shares Down 3.6%

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.64 and last traded at $34.64. Approximately 2,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 91,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $666.22 million, a PE ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas purchased 112,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rafael by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth $6,852,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rafael by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rafael by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

