Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,344 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $175.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200 day moving average of $158.22. The stock has a market cap of $110.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,686,687.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,365,402 shares of company stock valued at $348,864,991. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

