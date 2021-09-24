Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.3% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

