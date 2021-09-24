Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $739.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

