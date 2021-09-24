Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $11.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $691.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

