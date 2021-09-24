Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $414,000 Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Univest Financial worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter worth $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 58.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.