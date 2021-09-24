Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,333 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,524 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.17. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

