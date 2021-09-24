Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $389.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $713.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

