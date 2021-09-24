Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in CommScope by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 469.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.