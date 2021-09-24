Raymond James Analysts Give Questor Technology (CVE:QST) a C$1.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Questor Technology (CVE:QST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QST. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE QST opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 12.29 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.16 and a 1 year high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

