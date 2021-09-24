Raymond James Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $44.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $526,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 385,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,530,094.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $40,631,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

