Raymond James Lowers Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Price Target to C$0.85

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,794. Decibel Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.