Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $834.81

Shares of Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 834.81 ($10.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,629.32 ($34.35). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,597.16 ($33.93), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 38.58, a quick ratio of 38.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,781.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.02.

About Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

