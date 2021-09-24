Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Sells $100,860.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $100,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Slavet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $110,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $117,360.00.

Redfin stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.52 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDFN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

