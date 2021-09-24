Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.11. 780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,677. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.