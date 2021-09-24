Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $101.87. 16,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.21. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

