Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,040 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

TSN stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,054. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

