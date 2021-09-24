Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 298,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,577. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.