Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.18

Renold plc (LON:RNO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.18 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 26 ($0.34). Renold shares last traded at GBX 24.95 ($0.33), with a volume of 376,825 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.18. The company has a market cap of £56.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In related news, insider Andrew Magson acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Also, insider Jim Haughey bought 19,500 shares of Renold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

