Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $614.20

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 614.20 ($8.02) and last traded at GBX 613.20 ($8.01), with a volume of 533842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608.60 ($7.95).

RTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. The stock has a market cap of £11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 845.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25). Also, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

