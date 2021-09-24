Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $124.58 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.20. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

