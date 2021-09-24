Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%.

METC has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 million, a PE ratio of 106.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

