Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

TECK opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teck Resources by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 240,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

