Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.28. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 381,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 36.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

