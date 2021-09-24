Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 2,298 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $42.70 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.