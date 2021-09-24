Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after buying an additional 67,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBK. DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

