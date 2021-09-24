Rhumbline Advisers Sells 12,758 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Kearny Financial worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $940.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

