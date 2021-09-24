Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,336 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,190 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ADT were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ADT by 563.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in ADT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $19,937,000. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the first quarter worth about $9,493,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ADT by 1,868.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,344 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

