Rigel Finance Trading Down 31.6% This Week (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00007878 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $13,952.62 and approximately $108.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00108425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00149799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,241.62 or 1.00149242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.84 or 0.06827711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00772436 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

