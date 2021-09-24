Rightmove (LON:RMV) Earns “Sell” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

RMV has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rightmove to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 743 ($9.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 708.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 645.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

