RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post sales of $392.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $397.12 million. RingCentral posted sales of $303.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

Shares of RNG traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.44. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 85.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 47.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $4,010,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in RingCentral by 1.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

