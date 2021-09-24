Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,983 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 44,251 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $47,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,915. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.