Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.900-$-0.530 EPS.
Shares of RAD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.
About Rite Aid
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
