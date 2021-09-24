Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.900-$-0.530 EPS.

Shares of RAD opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rite Aid stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 686.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Rite Aid worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

