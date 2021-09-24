RMPL (RMPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,546.00

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. RMPL has a total market capitalization of $315,585.15 and $37,546.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00054760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00123214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044119 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 706,101 coins and its circulating supply is 588,943 coins. RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi . RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

