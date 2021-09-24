Robert J. Dzielak Sells 58,993 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

