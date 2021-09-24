Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,147 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $347,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $182,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $5,524,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.9% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $677,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

