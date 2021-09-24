Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,801,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lyft by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,381,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,044 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lyft by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lyft by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,222,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $140,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,235,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,421,000 after buying an additional 1,072,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.