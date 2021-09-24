Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 576 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,966,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,685,000 after buying an additional 571,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,333,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,847,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,743,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after purchasing an additional 520,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,300,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.