Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,438 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $18,487,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,095,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $9,197,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

