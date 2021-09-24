Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,978 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

