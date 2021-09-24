Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Up 9%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s stock price shot up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.40. 20,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,155,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 231.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

