Ronald A. Robinson Sells 720 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $109,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ronald A. Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 115 shares of Alamo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $17,255.75.

On Thursday, August 12th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,261 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $350,183.68.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,486 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $682,365.46.

On Thursday, August 5th, Ronald A. Robinson sold 38 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $5,700.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50.

ALG stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,060. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.67 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.18.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

