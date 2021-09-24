Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $497.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $497.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $464.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.75. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.