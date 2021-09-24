Round Hill Asset Management Sells 110 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Round Hill Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 6.8% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 59.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after purchasing an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $87,044,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amgen by 104.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after purchasing an additional 397,993 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $214.05. 72,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.42.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

