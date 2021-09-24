Royal Bank of Canada Trims Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price to $16.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRCA opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.