Rupee Hits 1-Day Volume of $79.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $60,169.43 and approximately $79.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046794 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000461 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.