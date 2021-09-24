Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,900 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veritone were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Veritone by 10.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,253,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 122,832 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Veritone by 10.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritone by 42.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

VERI stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $821.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

