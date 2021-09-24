Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 380.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 172,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 68,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $445,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of EVC opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

