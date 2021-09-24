Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

