Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 186.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group raised its position in Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 61.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after buying an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.55. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $3,539,631.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

